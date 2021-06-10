A new Lorde song titled “Solar Power” was apparently briefly released – and promptly taken down.

Fan accounts have shared screenshots of the tune on streaming platforms, stating that it was available for a few moments in select countries on Thursday.

The platforms in question apparently included Apple Music and Tidal, as well as Lorde’s YouTube channel.

It’s unclear whether the song was released in full or whether only a snippet was made available.

The Independent has contacted Lorde’s representatives for comment, as well as representatives for Tidal. Representatives for Apple had no comment.

Lorde appeared to tease upcoming new music in a recent update on her website, sharing the cover art for “Solar Power”.

“Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue,” she wrote.

Lorde’s most recent album Melodrama, her second overall, came out in June 2017.

It followed up on the 2013 Pure Heroine, which included hits such as “Tennis Court” and “Royals”.

Lorde has been nominated for five Grammys overall and has won two. Melodrama was up for Album of the Year in 2017.

Her song “Royals” won Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2013, also scoring a nomination for Record of the Year. Pure Heroine was a contender for Best Pop Vocal Album.