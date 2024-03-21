Shania Twain receives public apology from Lukas Gage after performing at his wedding

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Lukas Gage has issued an apology to country-pop legend Shania Twain after she performed at his wedding, which ended in divorce after just six months.

The White Lotus star, 28, married celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, 40, in April last year. The former couple announced their engagement just weeks after making their red-carpet debut.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Gage was asked by the late-night host about “bad decisions” he had made, which included wearing a fur coat to his wedding.

“Did someone from the Kardashians’ TV show hand you fur coats and say, ‘You’re getting married in these right now?’” Cohen asked the Euphoria actor.

“Literally, I don’t know what went through my head. I don’t know what happened. The fur coats was a horrible idea,” Gage said.

He then said he wanted to apologise to Twain, known for hit songs including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “Honey, I’m Home”, for “wasting her time”.

Before Gage and Appleton exchanged vows in Las Vegas, Twain sang her classic 1998 ballad, “You’re Still the One”, about a couple who manage to stay together despite life’s hurdles.

Lyrics include: “They said, ‘I bet they'll never make it’/ But just look at us holding on/ We're still together, still going strong.”

Shania Twain performed at the wedding of actor Lukas Gage and celebrity stylist Chris Appleton (Getty)

Less than seven months after their wedding, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage citing “irreconcilable differences”. 10 November 2023 was listed as their separation date.

“I mean, ‘We’re still holding on, you’re still the one’ after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged,” Gage told Cohen.

“That was like the biggest waste of her time. But, I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.”

In the same interview, Gage offered a public apology to Kim Kardashian, a friend of Appleton, who officiated their wedding.

“Kim’s great,” Gage said. “She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything.”

“And put you on her show?” Cohen quipped. “Yeah,” Gage answered, laughing. “Sorry to Kim and Shania.”

He confessed the quick decision to tie the knot with the glam artist was due to a “manic episode”, saying he didn’t know what he was thinking: “But we live and we learn.”

Twain was recently announced for the coveted Legends’ Slot at Glastonbury Festival, where she will appear on the Pyramid Stage alongside headliners British pop singer Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay, and US R&B star SZA.

She is also performing at this year’s British Summer Time festival on 7 July, supported by special guests The Corrs.