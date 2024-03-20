Lukas Gage says seven-month marriage to Chris Appleton was due to a ‘manic episode’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lukas Gage has candidly addressed his seven-month marriage to celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

The 28-year-old actor didn’t hesitate to say, “I do,” to Appleton after only two months of dating. But now, after a split, Gage has said he doesn’t believe he was in the right state of mind at the altar in Las Vegas.

During the 19 March episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Euphoria actor confessed the quick decision to tie the knot with the glam artist was due to a “manic episode.”

“I don’t know literally what went through my head. But we live and we learn,” the on-screen star added.

Gage and Appleton were married by Kim Kardashian on 22 April 2023. Not seven months later, Appleton, 40, filed for divorce from Gage, according to court documents obtained by People. Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, adding 10 November 2023 as their separation date.

At their nuptials, the former pair twinned in matching fur coats before enjoying a romantic serenade of “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain.

During the interview, Gage confessed his distaste for their wedding looks. The White Lotus actor told Cohen the fur coats were a “horrible idea” before apologising to Kim and Shania for their generous contributions to a wedding that turned into a failed marriage.

He proclaimed: “I want to apologise to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we’re still holding on ‘You’re Still The One’ after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I’m really sorry about that.

“Sorry to Kim and Shania,” Gage added.

Following the news of his divorce, cheating rumours circulated. However, Gage set the record straight on WWHL, admitting there was no infidelity in their relationship. The quick decision to jump from boyfriend to husband was attributed to his impulsive manner.

“That’s kind of how I roll. I’m a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages,” he said.

On 22 April 2023, before their wedding was confirmed, Gage, Appleton, and Kardashian were seen at Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Gage and Appleton for comment.