Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has reportedly filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after six months of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and Entertainment Tonight on 13 November, Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He also listed 10 November as his and Gage’s date of separation, with the document noting that the pair had a prenup in place.

A source claimed to the publication that the divorce “was not an easy decision” for Appleton, as he’d “tried everything he could to make the marriage work”. The source also alleged that the split was the “best decision” for the hairstylist.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Appleton and Gage for comment.

The news of their split comes days after The Kardashians aired an episode of their wedding, which featured Kim Kardashian as the officiant. The recent episode documented Kardashian’s trip to Las Vegas with the pair, as their wedding ceremony took place in April 2023.

“First of all, I’m so honoured that you both are trusting in me to do this. You both have such big hearts, and the advice that I can give you is always have each other’s,” Kardashians, who is a longtime client of Appleton, said during the nuptials.

During a confessional interview in the episode, which aired on 9 November, the Skims founder emphasised how thrilled she was to officiate the ceremony. “This was so much fun,” she said. “I married my first couple. We put so much love in the world. I’m so happy for them.”

The Kardashians episode also documented how, before the wedding ceremony, Kardashian surprised the couple with an appearance from Shania Twain. During the occasion, Twain performed her song, “You’re Still the One,” for the then-couple.

Back in April, Gage took to Instagram to share photos from the event, which featured him and his now-ex wearing matching fur coats and leather pants. Appleton also wore a satin blue button-down, while The White Lotus star wore a grey leopard print button-down. In the caption, he celebrated the milestone by writing: “Ring finger where the rock is.”

Appleton also shared these photos on his own Instagram to announce the news. “We did it,” he wrote in the caption, at the time, along with a diamond ring emoji. “Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain.”

During an appearance on Today back in March, Gage first confirmed the ongoing rumours that he was dating Appleton. “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Gage said. “He’s a good-looking man.”

He also looked at a photo, showcased by Today, of him and Appleton snowboarding, before adding: “We have fun together. We go on adventures.”

Days before Gage made the remarks, Appleton had also spoken about the relationship for the first time on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m very happy, very much in love,” he said. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”