Country music star Luke Combs has said he was “completely unaware” of the lawsuit his company lodged against a Florida woman for selling tumblers with his likeness.

The 33-year-old “Fast Car” singer took to social media on Wednesday (13 December) to respond to recent reports that he was suing a fan named Nicol Harness for copyright infringement.

“I woke up at 5am to use the restroom, and first thing I saw was this: a woman who’s being sued by me for $250,000 [£197,900],” Combs began the video. “I’ve spent the last two hours trying to make this right, trying to figure out what’s going on because I was completely and utterly unaware of this.”

He explained that he has a company that “goes after folks only, supposedly, large corporations operating internationally, that make millions and millions of dollars making counterfeit t-shirts, things of that nature, running illegal businesses”.

“And apparently, this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that, and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach,” he said. “So I was able to get Nicol’s phone number. I spoke to her this morning. She told me that she was absolutely shocked by this. I am so apologetic talking to her – it makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes.”

Combs continued: “She told me that there’s $5,500 locked up in her Amazon account. I’m going to double that [and] send her $11,000 today, just so she doesn’t have anything to worry about. She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this – no fans should ever have to be involved in anything like this.”

Harness suffers from congestive heart failure, and selling the products was her only job, according to local news station, News Channel 8.

To help Harness and her family with the medical bills, Combs said he would be giving her all the profits he makes from selling his own tumblers, which he announced would be going on sale soon.

“Hopefully, that could help her out, and again this is unbelievable. I was completely shocked when I saw this this morning, it makes me sick. This is not something I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind, I promise you guys that,” he added.

“I invited Nicol and her family out to a show this year so I could give her a hug and say sorry in person. And yeah, I love you guys, I just wanted to clear that up because it makes me sick for anybody to be thinking that I’m this kind of person because I’m the farthest thing from it.”

Beginning next year, on 23 April 2024, Combs will embark on a 25-date North American tour in support of his latest two albums Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.