Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Madonna has become the first-ever woman to achieve a place on the Billboard 200 albums chart across five decades.

The “Holiday” singer has had newly charting Top 10 records on Billboard 200 albums chart in all decades since the 1980s, and just bagged her spot in the 2020s too.

Her newest album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, was released on 19 August and won a place at number eight on the September chart, resulting in the prestigious achievement.

Only ten other artists have achieved this accolade so far, and all the others named are male artists or groups.

The list compiles of familiar musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, AC/DC and Prince.

Madonna achieved her first Top 10 album in 1984 with her debut, Madonna, which peaked at number eight.

She went on to achieve a further five Top 10 albums during the 1980s, seven in the 1990s, six in the 2000s and four in the 2010s. Her latest album is her first for the 2020s.

A total of nine albums of the 23 reached number one in the Billboard 200 chart.

Billboard has also reported that her new album also won the top spot as the best-selling album this week in the US with 28,000 copies sold.

Madonna turned 64 on Tuesday 16 August (AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the singer is currently working on a biopic about her life and career.

In a new interview with Variety, Madonna spoke about her progress on the forthcoming film and attributed the reason for personally writing and directing the documentary to prevent “misogynistic men” from doing so.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” she said.

“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men.

“So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.’”