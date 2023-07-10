Madonna shares public statement on health after suffering ‘serious’ illness

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Madonna has updated fans on her health after being hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection.”

The singer addressed fan concern in a new post on Instagram, thanking them for their “positive energy”, as well as “prayers and words of healing and encouragement”.

On Monday (10 July), Madonna said she was “on the road to recovery” after being forced to postpone her tour due to illness. She also announced when she “plans” to launch the tour.

“I have felt your love,” she wrote, adding: “I’m incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

She appeared to confirm that she lost consciousness before being rushed to hospital, stating: “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

She continued: “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna then announced that “the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe”.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M,” she concluded the Instagram post, which has been met with widespread praise from her fans.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Madonna posts statement about health on Instagram (Instagram)

Madonna’s hospitalisation was confirmed by her tour manager on 28 June.

Guy Oseary said that the “Like a Prayer” singer had a “several-day stay in the ICU” after developing an infection.

This prompted the singer to “pause all commitments”, including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour; the Queen of Pop was due to begin The Celebration Tour in Canada on 15 July.

The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was scheduled to arrive in the UK in October and December.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.