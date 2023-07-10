Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has revealed the “first thought” she had after “waking up in hospital”.

On 28 June, it was announced that the “Like a Virgin” singer had been in the ICU after suffering a “serious bacterial infection.”

Madonna’s tour manager Guy Oseary announced the news, stating that her live show dates would be postponed while she recovers.

On Monday (10 July), Madonna broke her silence following fan concern regarding her health. She thanked them for their “prayers and words of healing and encouragement”, and opened up about her recent experience in the hospital.

Appearing to confirm reports that she had lost consciousness, Madonna said: “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.”

Madonna has six children – Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, 17-year-old David Banda, whom she adopted in 2006, 17-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James, whom she adopted in 2009, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, whom she adopted in 2017.

She added: “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

Elaborating, the singer said: “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna assured her fans that her “focus is now my health” and went on to announce when she plans to embark on her delayed tour.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she said, capping the statement with: “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

Madonna posts statement about health on Instagram (Instagram)

The Queen of Pop was due to begin The Celebration Tour in Canada on 15 July. The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was scheduled to arrive in the UK in October and December.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

The Celebration tour, which is set to run for 84 shows, comes two years after she last toured in 2019 in support of her 14th studio album, Madame X.

In January, Madonna announced the tour, telling fans on Instagram to “come join the party”.