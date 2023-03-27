Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has added a Nashville date to her forthcoming greatest hits tour in protest against the introduction of anti-LGBT+ bills in Tennessee.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first state in the country to effectively ban public drag performances and drag shows for children.

On Monday (27 March), Madonna announced that a special new date had been added to The Celebration Tour, which takes place this year and will see the “Vogue” singer joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

On 22 December, the legendary musician will now play at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Discussing the bills, Madonna said that “the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment”.

“It makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of colour,” she said. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic.”

Madonna added: “Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*** with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday (28 March), with general sale beginning on Friday (31 March). A portion of proceeds from the show will go to trans rights organisations.

A portion of sales from the show will go to trans rights charities (Getty Images for The Recording A)

In addition, it was announced that seven more US dates had been added to The Celebration Tour, with shows in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento, as well as a second show in Phoenix and a third show in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The bill passed in Tennessee places restrictions on where drag shows can be performed, following backlash to drag shows for children.

Under the bill, “male or female impersonators” are now classified as adult cabaret performers, thus effectively banning drag shows from being performed in public or in front of children.

Performers who violate the new law could face a misdemeanour criminal charge, and repeat offenders could be charged with a felony.

The law also bans gender-affirming healthcare such as puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender minors, in effect forcing them to detransition within the next year.