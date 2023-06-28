Madonna postpones world tour after developing ‘serious bacterial infection’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has postponed her forthcoming Celebration tour due to a bacterial infection.

On Wednesday (28 June), the singer’s tour manager Guy Oseary announced that Madonna had developed a “serious” bacterial infection over the weekend, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU”.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote on Instagram, adding: “A full recovery is expected.”

He continued: “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The “Like A Virgin” singer was scheduled to kick off her 45-city tour on 15 July in Vancouver, followed by stops across North America and Europe.

In January, Madonna, 64, announced the tour, telling fans on Instagram to “come join the party! #madonnacelebrationtour”.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said at the time.

More to follow