Mariah Carey ‘surprised’ after All I Want for Christmas hits No 1

Mariah Carey is apparently “surprised” to learn that she has a No 1 single with her Christmas track “All I Want For Christmas is You”.

The track was announced as No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US on Monday (12 December). The song is also currently top of the UK Official Chart.

"YAYYYYYYY!!!,” wrote Carey in a tweet replying to the news. She accompanied her post with a photo of her eating breakfast at the head of a long table.

“Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!” she wrote.

“Thank you so much!!! Can’t wait to see you tomorrow (today) at MSG and celebrate together!!!!” said the singer referring to her show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (13 December).

The news means that the 1994 single has spent a total of nine weeks at the top of the charts since its release.

In 2019 it was No 1 for three weeks, in 2020 it had two weeks at the top and last year it ruled the chart for another three.

The song features on Carey’s fourth studio album Merry Christmas.

Earlier this week, the singer made headlines after she brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monore on stage for a duet of “Away In a Manger”.

The song features on Carey’s fourth studio album Merry Christmas (Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The performance, which took place last Friday (9 December) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since before Coronavirus.

“This is my baby girl here,” said Carey as she introduced her daughter to the stage.

She added: “This is our first duet. Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called ‘Away in a Manger.’ We’ve been working on this one for a minute,” she said before the pair broke into song.