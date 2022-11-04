Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ copyright claims dropped

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Copyright claims against Mariah Carey for her hit song “All I Want For Christmas is You” have been dropped.

Carey and co-songwriter Walter Afansieff were originally sued in June this year after they were accused of copying the song from country singer Andy Stone.

Stone claimed he co-wrote a song of the same name five years earlier for his band Vince Vance & the Valiants in 1989.

While the song is sonically different, Stone claims he never gave permission for the name to be used.

Carey was originally being sued for $20m (£16m), according to legal documents filed at the US district court in the eastern district of Louisiana.

However, the case has now been dropped by Stone – but he is legally allowed to refile.

In the original case file, it was claimed that Carey had earned “undeserved” profit from the song title.

The documents, obtained by the PA news agency, state that Carey and her collaborators “knowingly, willfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign” to infringe Stone’s copyright for the song.

Carey’s song was released in 1992 as part of her festive album Merry Christmas. It has topped charts annually, becoming one of the most popular modern Chritsmas hits.

In recent news, Millie Bobby Brown has said that a collaboration with Carey could “potentially” be in the works.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The 18-year-old actor was chatting to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and said that the pair had become friends.

“We have sung together, yeah,” Brown said. This prompted Fallon to ask if something could be in the works.

“Potentially, I don’t know!” Brown responded, before saying she believed that Carey was “the most talented singer ever”.

The Independent has contacted Carey’s representative for comment.