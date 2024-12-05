Fight erupts in crowd during Mariah Carey Christmas concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A fight broke out during Mariah Carey’s recent Christmas concert in Saint Louis, Missouri, while the pop star was performing her holiday hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

In a clip circulating on X/Twitter, a brunette woman could be seen pushing a blonde woman in the row in front of her, causing her to stumble. The blonde woman then flicked the remainder of her drink onto the other woman, who swatted back at her.

Another video — uploaded by someone who claimed they were next to the brawling couples — showed the women’s partners trying to break up the argument, but ultimately shoving each other instead.

“Where the f*** is security?” one person could be heard yelling in the background.

Carey, dubbed the “Queen of Christmas,” is currently traveling on her Christmas Time tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her 1994 Merry Christmas album and its lead single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey is currently touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her ‘Merry Christmas’ album ( AP )

The five-time Grammy-winning singer kicked off the 20-date tour in Highland, California, on November 6. She is scheduled to hit several more American cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; Baltimore, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Belmont Park, New York, before concluding in Brooklyn, New York, on December 17.

In 2021, the 55-year-old pop star made history when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became the first and only holiday song to win the RIAA’s Diamond Award, which recognizes 10 million sales and streaming units in the U.S.

During the ceremony, she said the continued love for her song “never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions.”

“It blows my mind that ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry,” she added.

Last month, Carey officially kicked off the holiday season in a dramatic Instagram video. Dressed as the fictional Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, she began the clip against a monochrome backdrop with a spooky instrumental cover of her number-one hit.

Carey was joined by an actor playing Gomez Addams, as she danced a tango around a spooky castle ballroom before grabbing a dagger and hurling it into a mirror. After a bell tolled, a wardrobe opened to reveal a Santa Claus outfit, with Carey giving a knowing smirk.

The scene then cut to a shot of the pop star dressed in full festive gear, while sitting on a reindeer-drawn sleigh piled high with presents, as she sang: “It’s time!”