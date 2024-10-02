Mariah Carey has posted a hilarious video about people who listen to Christmas music in October.

The singer can be seen sitting on an airplane when the captain makes an announcement over the tannoy and the start of her 1994 festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You begins to play.

In the video, posted on Wednesday (2 October), the captain states: “Welcome aboard, Mariah. We are heading to the North Pole.”

Mariah sighs and the music then cuts out.

She states: “Not yet, they always rush in.”