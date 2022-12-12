Mariah Carey brings her daughter on stage for duet of ‘Away in a Manger’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mariah Carey brought her daughter on stage to perform a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’ on Friday (9 December).

The performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since the start of the pandemic.

Introducing her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, Carey said “This is my baby girl here”.

It’s clear that Monore has inherited her mother’s vocal capabilities, with the crowd letting out a loud roar when she began to sing.

“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey said of her daughter.

“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever, when I had my twins Roc and Roe, and once again I’d like to introduce you to my daughter, Monroe.”

She added: “This is our first duet. Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called ‘Away in a Manger.’ We’ve been working on this one for a minute,” she says, gently patting her daughter’s back.

After the performance, Monroe kissed and hugged her mother before leaving the stage.

Carey shares her twins Monroe and Morocco with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The pair were married from 2008 to 2016.

The star’s daughter isn’t the only person she’s been duetting with lately. In October, while being interviewed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown claimed that a Mariah Carey collaboration could be in the works.

She told how a friendship had begun when she met Carey’s twins after finding out that they were fans of her Stranger Things character Eleven.

Brown went on to explain that the pair often sing together, and said she’d recorded in the studio with her before: “I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together!”

When Fallon then asked if something could be in the works, Brown replied: “Potentially, I don’t know!”