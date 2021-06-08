Mariah Carey has denied that she and Jay-Z were involved in an “explosive situation” that triggered her exit from his record label.

On Sunday (6 June), tabloid reports claimed that Carey had quit Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation after a “blazing row” between the pair during a meeting about Carey’s career.

The report added that the singer-songwriter “made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him”, and that a formal exit from Roc Nation will occur within weeks.

Carey has now denied such an argument occurred.

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!!” Carey tweeted.

“To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! — Vamoose, sonofa*****’!”

The tweet quoted a 2001 single by Jay-Z titled “Izzo (HOVA)”, while making reference to 1999’s “Heartbreaker”, the international hit single that saw the pair collaborate.

It remains unclear whether Carey is still represented by Roc Nation, though she no longer appears on the label’s roster on their official site.

