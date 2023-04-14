Mark Sheehan death: The Script lead tributes to band’s guitarist and co-founder
Irish musician’s death was announced Friday (14 April)
Tributes from across the music industry are flooding in following the death of The Script’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan.
The Irish musician died after a brief illness aged 46.
“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band said in a statement on Friday (14 April).
“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”
Lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and Sheehan were best friends growing up in Dublin before forming the rock band in 2001 with the addition of drummer Glen Power.
They released their eponymous debut album in August 2008, which featured the hit singles “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven”.
Following six studio albums, the band released a Greatest Hits compilation album in 2021.
Scroll down for live updates and tributes to Sheehan as they come in.
Sheehan is survived by wife and three children
Sheehan was married to Reena Sheehan, a Texan session singer he met while working on music for The Script. The couple shared three children and lived in America together.
Sheehan missed US leg of band’s tour last year
O’Donoghue told Sunday World last year that Sheehan had taken a break from The Script’s tour to spend time with his family.
“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.
“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it’.
He added that the group were supportive and described them as “a band of brothers” who “stick together no matter what”.
Clip of Sheehan singing with O’Donoghue shared by fans
A clip of Sheehan from The Script’s last show in Belfast is being shared by fans after the guitarist’s passing.
The video sees him singing with lead vocalist O’Donoghue and interacting with the person filming.
Fellow Irish rockers Kodaline remember Sheehan
Kodaline, another Irish rock band who came to prominence in the early 2010s, shared their condolences.
“So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”
The Independent’s Music Correspondent pays tribute
The Independent’s music chief, Roisin O’Connor has shared a tweet about Sheehan’s impact in the wake of his death.
“The Script were EVERYWHERE in the 2010s, you couldn’t watch a teen drama series or turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs,” she wrote. “A lot of that was down to Mark Sheehan - great hooks, beautiful rich guitar tones. Damn.”
Band remember Sheehan as ‘husband, father, brother, band mate'
The Script announced the news of Sheehan’s passing on Twitter on Friday evening.
Alongside a short statement, they shared a profile photo of the guitarist.
