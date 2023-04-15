Mark Sheehan death – latest: The Script lead tributes to ‘much loved’ guitarist
The Script guitarist’s death was announced Friday
Tributes from across the music industry are flooding in following the death of The Script’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan.
The Irish musician died after a brief illness aged 46.
“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band said in a statement on Friday (14 April).
“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”
Lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and Sheehan were best friends growing up in Dublin before forming the rock band in 2001 with the addition of drummer Glen Power.
They released their eponymous debut album in August 2008, which featured the hit singles “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven”.
Following six studio albums, the band released a Greatest Hits compilation album in 2021.
Scroll down for live updates and tributes to Sheehan as they come in.
Laura Whitmore says Sheehan was ‘nicest’ man
Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore was among the celebrities to comment on Sheehan’s passing on Instagram.
Commenting on The Script’s announcement post, Whitmore wrote: “Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet x.”
Mrs Brown’s Boys cast share tribute
“We were so privileged to have worked with Mark Sheehan on our movie and TV show, our sincere condolences to your family and friends you are truly loved and will be missed by millions, sleep tight brother,” they wrote.
Hozier sends condolences
Fellow Irish hitmaker Hozier shared his love with The Script on Instagram. Commenting on the post announcing Sheehan’s death, Hozier – real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne – wrote: “So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all.”
Why did Sheehan take a break from his career?
Lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue announced last year that Sheehan had taken a break from The Script’s US tour to spend time with his family.
“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.
“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it’.”
He added that the group were supportive and described them as “a band of brothers” who “stick together no matter what”.
President of Ireland releases statement on Sheehan’s death
The Irish president, Michael D Higgins, released a statement regarding Sheehan’s death.
It reads: “All those who knew Mark Sheehan, and those millions more who enjoyed and appreciated his music, will have been deeply shocked to hear of his too-early death.
“It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States – a truly remarkable achievement.
“It was a great honour and a privilege when I had the opportunity of hosting Mark and The Script when they performed at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2013 as part of my initiative Glaoch – The President’s Call, which celebrated Irish creativity and its reach and impact across the world.
“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world.
“While Mark will be missed by so many, it is his family who will of course experience the greatest loss. May I extend my deepest sympathies to Mark’s wife Rina, to his children Cameron, Avery and Lil, to his bandmates in The Script, and to all his family and friends.”
The president concluded with an Irish phrase, “suaimhneas síoraí dá anam,” which means “eternal peace to his soul”.
Ella Henderson shares lengthy tribute for Sheehan
Singer Ella Henderson posted a heartfelt tribute for Sheehan on her Instagram after news of his death broke.
The former X Factor contestant shared photos of her with The Script and Sheehan alongside the caption: “Mark, I am totally devastated. No one will ever be able to come close to the energy you had on stage & the hilarious banter you had backstage.
“I just wanna take a moment for us all to share our love & appreciation for Mark Sheehan. A true rockstar who should be remembered for the love & light he brought to this earth! May you be at peace. May your music live on forever.
She continued: “Sending soooo much love to all of Mark’s family & close friends & of course to my Irish brothers @thescriptofficial… I know the last video is the s***tiest quality… but I wanted to share with you all just how much this man gave his all & ran round that stage every single night on tour. You owned it Mark. I will always remember you this way. All my love… your northern Lil sis xxx Ella xxxxxx.”
Laura Whitmore plays tribute
Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore was among the celebrities to comment on Sheehan’s passing on Instagram.
Commenting on The Script’s announcement post, Whitmore wrote: “Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet x.”
Hozier sends condolences
Fellow Irish hitmaker Hozier shared his love with The Script on Instagram. Commenting on the post announcing Sheehan’s death, Hozier – real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne – wrote: “So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all.”
Has a cause of death been given?
So far, all we know is that Sheehan passed away in hospital following “a brief illness”. He was 46.
No further information has been made available and the band has asked for “privacy at this tragic time”.
Fans share memories of Sheehan
Many fans responded to The Script’s announcement with their own anecdotes from meeting Sheehan.
“I’m so gutted to be reading this!!! I met u all about 10 years ago in DUBAI and we had the best night!! Non stop laughing he was such a nice guy!! RIP Mark,” one fan wrote alongside a photo from the night.
“Heart broken. I can never thank Mark enough for everything he has done for me over the years. Thinking of you all!” wrote another.
Somebody else shared a selfie with the guitarist with the caption: “Oh wow, he was so amazing. I’ll never forget meeting him in 2011!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies