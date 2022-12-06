Matt Hancock reveals moment Ronnie Wood gave him a ‘pick-me-up’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock has discussed the moment that Ronnie Wood gave him a “pick-me-up”.

The politician recalled meeting the Rolling Stones guitarist at the Brit Awards in his new book Pandemic Diaries.

In the recently released memoir, Hancock recalls arriving late to the Brits at the O2 where he was sat next to Wood.

Hancock had expressed that he was “ravenous”, before Wood had “growled something about me obviously needing a pick-me-up”.

“Reaching into his bag, he pulled out a package covered in tin foil and started unwrapping it,” wrote Hancock.

The I’m a Celebrity star described “properly freaking out” as he wondered what the package could be.

“Even for a Rolling Stone, Ronnie had the reputation as a hell-raiser, and I was thinking, ‘Oh s***’ as I wondered what substance he was about to produce with the cameras all around us,” he wrote.

Hancock’s fears were quickly assuaged after Wood unravelled the package to reveal a Babybel cheese snack.

“It turned out that he has young twins and always carries some of the little cheeses with him in case they get peckish,” he said.

“It was exactly what I needed,” Hancock added.

The disgraced politician recently left the Australian jungle where he participated in ITV’s hit reality show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. He came third despite the controversy surrounding his entrance.

It was claimed last week that fellow contestant Mike Tindall is yet to invite Matt Hancock to a WhatsApp group of this year’s participants, including winner Jill Scott.