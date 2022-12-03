Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’m a Celebrity’s Mike Tindall is yet to invite Matt Hancock to series WhatsApp group

Conservative MP has been shut out of the chat

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 03 December 2022 11:19
Comments
I’m a Celeb: Matt Hancock voted off to finish third

I’m a Celebrity ‘s Mike Tindall is yet to invite Matt Hancock to a WhatsApp group filled with this year’s contestants, it’s been claimed.

Scarlette Douglas, who appeared with the pair on the latest series, revealed that a group chat was set up after Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle last month.

However, Conservative MP Hancock, who finished third despite his involvement causing controversy, is not currently a member of this group.

A Place in the Sun host Douglas, who attended the UK premiere of Apple TV’s Will Smith film Emancipation on Friday (2 December), said that former rugby professional and royal family member Mike Tindall, who finished in fourth place, is the admin.

“We’ve all got our little WhatsApp group and we’re all messaging all the time so hopefully that doesn’t die down,” she told PA, revealing that Hancock was yet to be added.

Recommended

“I’m not the admin of that WhatsApp group so if Mike wants to invite him he absolutely can, but it’s not me to put the invitation out so we’ll see what happens,” Douglas said.

“Ultimately we’re all going to try and stay in touch, which is important,” she added, before saying she “doesn’t know” if Hancock will be joining the activities they currently have planned.

These plans include dinner as well as Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aléshé’s respective comedy shows.

“We’ve all said when we can, because we’re all over the country, we’ll get together and have a meal for Owen [Warner] because he loves food,” Douglas said.

When pressed on whether Hancock would attend, she said: “He might be busy. You never know. He’s doing a lot of stuff, he’s got a lot of press coming up so he might be too busy.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Matt Hancock and Scarlette Douglas on the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ catch-up show

(James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Douglas’s comments come after Hancock denied claims that Tindall “bullied” him in the jungle.

Throughout the series, Tindall teased Hancock, but the former health secretary told Mail Online he took this as a “badge of honour”.

In an interview following the finale of I’m a Celebrity, Tindall admitted it was “weird” to have been in the camp with Hancock.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in