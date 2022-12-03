I’m a Celebrity’s Mike Tindall is yet to invite Matt Hancock to series WhatsApp group
Conservative MP has been shut out of the chat
I’m a Celebrity ‘s Mike Tindall is yet to invite Matt Hancock to a WhatsApp group filled with this year’s contestants, it’s been claimed.
Scarlette Douglas, who appeared with the pair on the latest series, revealed that a group chat was set up after Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle last month.
However, Conservative MP Hancock, who finished third despite his involvement causing controversy, is not currently a member of this group.
A Place in the Sun host Douglas, who attended the UK premiere of Apple TV’s Will Smith film Emancipation on Friday (2 December), said that former rugby professional and royal family member Mike Tindall, who finished in fourth place, is the admin.
“We’ve all got our little WhatsApp group and we’re all messaging all the time so hopefully that doesn’t die down,” she told PA, revealing that Hancock was yet to be added.
“I’m not the admin of that WhatsApp group so if Mike wants to invite him he absolutely can, but it’s not me to put the invitation out so we’ll see what happens,” Douglas said.
“Ultimately we’re all going to try and stay in touch, which is important,” she added, before saying she “doesn’t know” if Hancock will be joining the activities they currently have planned.
These plans include dinner as well as Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aléshé’s respective comedy shows.
“We’ve all said when we can, because we’re all over the country, we’ll get together and have a meal for Owen [Warner] because he loves food,” Douglas said.
When pressed on whether Hancock would attend, she said: “He might be busy. You never know. He’s doing a lot of stuff, he’s got a lot of press coming up so he might be too busy.”
Douglas’s comments come after Hancock denied claims that Tindall “bullied” him in the jungle.
Throughout the series, Tindall teased Hancock, but the former health secretary told Mail Online he took this as a “badge of honour”.
In an interview following the finale of I’m a Celebrity, Tindall admitted it was “weird” to have been in the camp with Hancock.
