Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mike Tindall says ‘it’s a bit weird’ he became friends with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity

Tory MP’s involvement in the series was criticised by viewers and other politicians

Louis Chilton
Monday 28 November 2022 08:58
Comments
Mike Tindall reveals hardest thing about being on I'm a Celeb

Mike Tindall has said that he found it “a bit weird” making friends with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former rugby player appeared alongside the disgraced Conservative MP on the most recent series of the ITV reality show, which finished on Sunday (27 November).

Tindall ultimately finished in fourth place, while Hancock, who made it through to the final, finished third.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday (28 November), Tindall was asked whether he had expected to become friends with the controversial former health secretary.

“No, not really and it’s still a bit weird,” said Tindall. “He was walking in with a lot of preconceptions. We told him, ‘You better get ready to do all the trials.’ We were like, ‘Oh well done ,well done, are you ready to go again tomorrow?’ and we were right.

Recommended

“What Matt did prove as a campmate is he could win stars, he wasn’t phased by the trials. He was put up against it and when you’re in that environment, you need to bring back the food, and he did that.”

Ex-England footballer Jill Scott ultimately emerged victorious at the end of I’m a Celeb’s latest series, beating out Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final.

Scott had been the strong favourite to win the final, with odds of 2/9. Hancock had been considerably less likely at 5/1, while Warner was a relatively long shot at 10/1.

Tindall returned to the show a day after his departure to crown Scott the Queen of the Jungle, after presenters Ant and Dec had annonuced the result.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Click here for to find out how much this year’s I’m a Celebrity contestants were reportedly being paid.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in