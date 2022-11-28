Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Tindall has said that he found it “a bit weird” making friends with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former rugby player appeared alongside the disgraced Conservative MP on the most recent series of the ITV reality show, which finished on Sunday (27 November).

Tindall ultimately finished in fourth place, while Hancock, who made it through to the final, finished third.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday (28 November), Tindall was asked whether he had expected to become friends with the controversial former health secretary.

“No, not really and it’s still a bit weird,” said Tindall. “He was walking in with a lot of preconceptions. We told him, ‘You better get ready to do all the trials.’ We were like, ‘Oh well done ,well done, are you ready to go again tomorrow?’ and we were right.

“What Matt did prove as a campmate is he could win stars, he wasn’t phased by the trials. He was put up against it and when you’re in that environment, you need to bring back the food, and he did that.”

Ex-England footballer Jill Scott ultimately emerged victorious at the end of I’m a Celeb’s latest series, beating out Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final.

Scott had been the strong favourite to win the final, with odds of 2/9. Hancock had been considerably less likely at 5/1, while Warner was a relatively long shot at 10/1.

Tindall returned to the show a day after his departure to crown Scott the Queen of the Jungle, after presenters Ant and Dec had annonuced the result.

