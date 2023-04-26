Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Judd of McFly has shared why the group decided against representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The band, famous for songs including “All About You” and “Five Colours in Her Hair”, claims to have been pursued to perform at the international music competition a decade ago.

They ultimately declined the offer because they didn’t feel the opportunity was the right fit for them at the time.

“We were actually really pursued about 10 years ago [for Eurovision],” Judd told Metro on Wednesday (26 April).

“They were really trying to get us to do it, but it wasn’t right for us.”

Part of their hesitance generated from seeing the competition as a “good place for new artists to be discovered”.

As an established, Brit Award-winning act, McFly arguably did not need the additional exposure. Despite this, fellow boyband Blue represented the UK in 2011 with their song “I Can”, and finished in 11th place.

Judd stated that the door is not completely closed on an appearance in future years.

“It’s a difficult one because it’s a great platform, you get seen by European countries – I guess never say never,” he added.

The Independent has reached out to the Eurovision Song Contest for comment.

Judd also noted his gratitude to Sam Ryder for bringing “credibility back to the UK”.

The UK enjoyed their best score in many years in 2022, as Ryder finished in second place with his anthemic single, “Space Man”.

Though the Ukraine entry, Kalush Orchestra, won the contest, the country is unable to host due to the ongoing war with Russia.

As a result, next month’s competition will take place in Liverpool. This, as well as Ryder’s success, has resulted in even higher levels of Eurovision anticipation among British fans.

The 2023 UK hopeful is singer-songwriter Mae Muller, who will perform her pop track “I Wrote a Song”.