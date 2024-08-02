Megan Thee Stallion defends twerking at Kamala Harris rally

Support truly

Megan Thee Stallion has hit out at “haters” who she says were “fake mad” at her for twerking during Kamala Harris’s recent Atlanta campaign rally.

Wearing a royal blue suit, the 29-year-old rapper opened Tuesday’s (July 30) event by taking the stage and performing some of her biggest hits, starting with “Girls in the Hood” and “Mamushi.”

“Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies, and if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for!” Megan said before transitioning to her 2020 hit “Body.”

As she closed out her appearance with “Savage,” she told the crowd: “We about to make history with the first female president – the first Black female president. Let’s get this done, hotties. Hotties for Harris.”

Following the “WAP” artist’s performance, a number of people took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize her suggestive moves, with one writing: “I love Kamala but having Meg Thee Stallion twerking at a rally is as performative as Trump having rappers at a rally. Both are not connected to the black vote and will never equate to making politics ‘cool.’”

A second slammed the rally for being “degenerate because Megan Thee Stallion is twerking.”

“There’s a time and place for these kind of performances and a presidential rally isn’t it,” another argued.

During her headline slot at Lollapalooza on Thursday (August 1), Megan took a moment to address the negative reactions she received for her rally performance, saying: “They was fake mad I was popping it for Kamala and I don’t think they heard what she said.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris’s Atlanta rally ( Getty Images )

“Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women’s rights. Kamala said she’s tired of these high ass gas prices,” she added, listing off some of Harris’s key campaign issues.

“Tonight, I’m not giving you my life’s work. I’m giving y’all my hardest work in the motherf***ing rain because I want the hotties to do what the f*** they want to do with the f*** they want to do it,” she continued to loud cheers from the crowd.

“I want the hotties to be bad b****es all the time. Now I just wanted to pop my s*** right quick before we got back into some real hot girl s***. Hotties for Harris!”

Other celebrities who have endorsed Harris include America Ferrera, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, rapper Quavo, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé and British singer Charli XCX, who declared the Democratic nominee “IS brat,” a reference to her latest record.