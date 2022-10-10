Jump to content

Megan Thee Stallion teases Stranger Things involvement

Fans have questioned whether the US rapper may appear in forthcoming series

Megan Graye
Monday 10 October 2022 15:36
Stranger Things Final Trailer

Megan Thee Stallion has teased her potential involvement in the final series of Stranger Things via an Instagram post.

On Saturday (8 October), the rapper posted a series of photographs to social media showing her posing with a Stranger Things prompt card.

In the slideshow on Instagram, Megan showed off her themed nails, which feature a black widow spider design in apparent reference to the animal’s appearance in season four.

Another image from the selection depicted the star sat in a Netflix branded chair.

The images have lead fans to assume that this means Megan will be a part of the new season, despite the fact that creators recently suggested that new characters were unlikely. 

In August, the show’s creators revealed that the fifth season will break from one of the show’s longstanding narrative traditions. At the beginning of each new season, the hit Netflix sci-fi series has made a habit of introducing new characters to the mix.

Among the popular additions to the roster have been Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley, Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers, and Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington.

Season four saw Joseph Quinn join the cast as Eddie Munson. However, Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer have revealed that the forthcoming fifth and final season will not be shifting focus to new characters.

The creators of the Netflix hit series also recently revealed that the forthcoming fifth series will be the show’s last, due to their original plans for the storyline only reaching four or five seasons.

Stranger Things is on Netflix now.

