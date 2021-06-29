Joe Jonas spotted delivering pizzas to families devastated by Miami condo collapse

Joe Jonas was spotted delivering pizzas to families devastated by the catastrophe caused by the Miami condo collapse.

Journalist Antonia Laborde, who was present on the scene, confirmed that the “One Chance To Dance” singer was at the Surfside Community Center on Thursday (24 June) at 10:30 PM.

She told E! News: “Joe arrived with a friend. I don’t know how long he [stayed] but more [than] half an hour. He was very low profile. The families were very upset about their [loved] ones. He went to the room where the volunteers were.”

More than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South tower, a 12-story beachfront condominium building in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed on 24 June.

Officials have so far identified eight of the 10 individuals confirmed to have died, while more than 150 people remain missing.

Search and rescue workers are still trying to locate these missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the building were removed Sunday (27 June) morning to assist with that search.

Over the weekend, US media reported that a Surfside official assured residents of the condominium that it was “in very good shape”, a month after an engineering report found it had “major structural damage”.

The US State Department is now speeding up the visa process for relatives of residents of the collapsed condo building, so that the relatives of the deceased can fly in from other countries as soon as possible, according to the office of Senator Rick Scott.

Updates about the incident can be found on our live blog here.