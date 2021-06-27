Miami building collapse: Five dead and scores missing as rescuers work through the night to clear rubble
Follow for the latest updates
Beds and clothing left inside Miami building collapse
Rescue teams working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse found one body and human remains while working overnight, bringing the death toll to five confirmed dead and at least 156 people unaccounted for, officials said.
The Miami-Dade Police Department identified three of the victims late Saturday night as Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont. Already authorities identified the fourth victim as Stacie Fang.
Authorities have not yet named the fifth victim.
Search and rescue workers were still working to locate the 156 missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building were removed Sunday morning to assist with that search.
One problem impacting the search efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse, creating a significant amount of smoke.
Officials have warned the death toll would likely rise, as rescue teams work for the third straight day to locate any survivors since the building first collapsed overnight on Thursday.
Those with family members who may have been in the building at the time of its collapse are asked to call 305-614-1819. More information here.
Fifth person confirmed dead in Miami building collapse
The death toll rose to five people overnight on Saturday after search and rescue workers discovered another body and more human remains, according to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County.
Authorities have not yet identified the victim to the public.
Already four victims were named by authorities as Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont; and Stacie Fang.
There are still at least 156 people unaccounted for since the Champlain Towers South building collapsed overnight on Thursday.
Search and rescue teams were still considering the site a rescue effort, but officials have warned loved ones of the missing victims that the death toll would likely continue to rise.
Follow The Independent’s liveblog of the Miami building collapse
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies