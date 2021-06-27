✕ Close Beds and clothing left inside Miami building collapse

Rescue teams working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse found one body and human remains while working overnight, bringing the death toll to five confirmed dead and at least 156 people unaccounted for, officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department identified three of the victims late Saturday night as Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont. Already authorities identified the fourth victim as Stacie Fang.

Authorities have not yet named the fifth victim.

Search and rescue workers were still working to locate the 156 missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building were removed Sunday morning to assist with that search.

One problem impacting the search efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse, creating a significant amount of smoke.

Officials have warned the death toll would likely rise, as rescue teams work for the third straight day to locate any survivors since the building first collapsed overnight on Thursday.

Those with family members who may have been in the building at the time of its collapse are asked to call 305-614-1819. More information here.