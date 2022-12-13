Michael Ball reveals the one thing he never does on stage

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Ball has revealed the one thing that he will never do on stage.

The 60-year-old singer was discussing his life and career alongside his long-term collaborator Alfie Boe on the High Performance Podcast.

While discussing his mental health struggles, the singer revealed that he would never let his personal life bleed into his performance.

“No matter what’s been happening off stage in our own lives, you never take it on stage, never” the singer told hosts Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes.

The star also offered up his advice for dealing with mental health for those who might be struggling.

“My advice has always been to share, to open up when you need to have somebody that you can talk to,” he said.

Ball also explained how he often takes comfort in a famous William Shakespeare quote from Hamlet.

“And the greatest, the answer to the greatest philosophy in the world. The greatest answer to everything is ‘this too shall pass’,” he said.

“Success is not forever. Neither’s failure,” he continued. “You’ll find ways to change your life around. I really believe that,” he added.

Michael Ball spoke about his life and career while being interviewed alongside collaborator Alfie Boe (Getty Images)

Ball and Boe went on to discuss the modern-day tendency to rush through life and seek out the next achievement. Ball believes that it’s important to enjoy the moments of success when we have them, before moving on to new plans.

“Do smell the roses, because it’s easy to forget to,” the West End Hairspray star offered.

“Enjoy sharing your own success [and] realise that anything you’ve achieved, you’ve not done it on your own.

“You’ve done it because of a myriad of other people, positive and negative. Thank them. Always be grateful for what you’ve achieved.”

Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes will tour the UK with the High Performance live show next year.