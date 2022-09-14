Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney suspend divorce proceedings ‘to effect reconciliation’
The singer-songwriter filed for divorce from the Black Keys drummer on 15 August
Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney have suspended their divorce proceedings for six months “to effect reconciliation”.
As reported by People, the pair filed documents in Tennessee today (13 September) which have been signed off by a judge. They state that Branch and Carney “are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation.”
The suspension will last for six months, after which time they will make a decision as to whether to go ahead with the divorce. The documents also state that: “Parties may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife and their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.”
Branch first announced her separation from Carney, after three years of marriage, on 12 August. She said in a statement: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
Later that same day, she was arrested on domestic assault charges after allegedly slapping Carney. Those charges were subsequently dismissed.
In a subsequently deleted social media post, Branch claimed that Carney had committed adultery while she was “at home with our six month old baby”.
Branch and Carney were married in 2019 and share two children together.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.
