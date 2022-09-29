Jump to content

Michelle Pfeiffer remembers Coolio as ‘nothing but gracious’ following his death

Rapper performed hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ for Pfeiffer’s film ‘Dangerous Minds’

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 29 September 2022 10:07
American rapper Coolio, known for hit 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies aged 59

Michelle Pfeiffer has paid tribute to Coolio following his death, aged 59.

Pfeiffer led the cast of Dangerous Minds, the 1995 film for which the rapper performed hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Speaking following news of Coolio’s death, Pfeiffer said she remembered the rapper being “nothing but gracious”.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio,” the actor wrote on Instagram, adding: “A life cut entirely too short.”

Pfeiffer continued: “Thirty years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Coolio’s representatives confirmed news of his death to The Independent, stating: “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

A cause of death is yet to be announced.

Coolio pictured earlier this year

(Getty Images)

As well as a successful music career, Coolio was popular in the UK for his appearances on Channel 4 reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

The rapper came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, losing out to broadcaster Terry Christian, who was the runner-up, and presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson, who won.

But along with Jonsson he went on to join the cast of Ultimate Big Brother the following year in 2010, the last series of the show to air on Channel 4.

The rapper was born in Pennsylvania, but later moved to Compton, California, where he released his first single in 1987.

Widely credited with combining the world of mainstream pop music with hip-hop, Coolio became a familiar voice on LA radio after leaving college, but his career as an artist took off after his collaboration with WC and the Maad Circle on the 1991 album Ain’t A Damn Thang.

Coolio on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2009

(Shutterstock)

Heavyweights from the rap world, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer, paid their respects after the news was shared on social media.

Additional reporting by Agencies

