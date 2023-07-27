Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday in the company of some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names.

The Rolling Stones frontman turned 80 on Wednesday (26 July) and marked the milestone with a party attended by his family, friends and fellow musicians and Hollywood stars, including Lenny Kravitz, Baz Luhrmann and Jemima Goldsmith.

After celebrating at his home in west London on Wednesday night, Jagger then moved the festivities on to the nightclub Embargo Republica.

One of the most notable attendees at Jagger’s birthday was Jerry Hall, with whom the rockstar shares four children.

Hall and Jagger began their relationship in 1977 before splitting 22 years later in 1999. Though they had a marriage ceremony in Bali in 1990, their nuptials were later declared invalid by the High Court around the time of their relationship’s end.

The pair remained friendly after the end of their relationship. Hall, 67, was seen wearing a long brown dress to the event and was seen leaving Jagger’s home with the actor Anjelica Huston.

Lenny Kravitz had an outfit change between events, switching from a black ensemble to a patterned silk jacket for the nightclub.

Jagger’s Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood was present for the second half of the celebrations. According to MailOnline, there was also a surprise appearance from Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Anjelica Huston and Jerry Hall leaving Mick Jagger’s birthday party (GC Images)

Throughout the day, Jagger had been the subject of many tributes wishing him well upon turning 80.

Keith Richards, his longtime friend and bandmate, shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen playing a short tune on the piano, before extending his congratulations.

“Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick have another good-in and give me a call and let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in the video.

Wood also wrote “Happy 80th birthday” on Twitter, alongside a selection of images of the two of them over the years.

Among the other celebrities to bid Jagger a happy birthday online were Nile Rodgers and Sean Ono Lennon.

Melanie Hamrick, a choreographer who has been in a relationship with the “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” vocalist since 2014, also shared a heartfelt tribute.

“Happy Birthday my Love,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the couple hugging.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Jagger waved off reports that the pair are engaged, calling the rumours “ill-informed gossip”.