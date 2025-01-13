Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus is empathizing with those who’ve lost homes or been displaced by the ongoing wildfires currently tearing through the Los Angeles area.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old pop star and actor, who lost her Malibu home in 2018 to the Woolsey fire, shared a black-and-white photo of the wreckage from her Miley Cyrus Foundation Instagram account.

“This image hits me hard in the heart today. This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget,” she wrote in the caption.

“Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble,” she continued. “My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.”

Find all live updates on the California fires here

The “Flowers” hitmaker separately shared links to a few organizations that are helping fight the fires and support survivors, including the Malibu Foundation, which she helped launch in 2018.

Miley Cyrus reflects on the devastating loss of her 2018 Malibu home to the Woolsey fire amid 2025’s wildfires ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now,” Cyrus concluded.

Cyrus was among many Southern California residents who lost thier homes during the November 2018 Woolsey fire that initially began in Los Angeles and traveled north to Ventura County, burning more than 95,000 acres and claiming the lives of three people.

The singer was in South Africa shooting an episode of Netflix’s hit sci-fi anthology Black Mirror at the time. Her then-fiancé Liam Hemsworth was home and was able to save their pets.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

The former couple went on to donate $500,000 to victims of the fires.

Currently, there are three major fires — the Palisades, the Eaton and the Hurst fires — burning in L.A.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called the wildfires the worst natural disaster in U.S. history “in terms of the scale and scope.”

The death toll has risen to 16, and the blazes are on track to be among the costliest ever, with losses expected to exceed $135 billion.