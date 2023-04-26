Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The CEO of Morgan Wallen’s record label has hit back at claims the country singer was too drunk to perform at his cancelled Sunday (23 April) concert in Mississippi.

Minutes before he was due on stage at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium, the audience was informed that the singer had lost his voice and that their tickets would be refunded.

In a viral TikTok, a fan filmed one of the event’s security guards saying that Wallen was in fact so drunk he “couldn’t walk” and that his losing his voice was “bull cr**”.

The guard alleged that Wallen had to be taken out of the venue in an ambulance.

However, the guard’s employer discredited his claim on Monday.

“A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement,” the security company wrote on its Instagram Story.

Big Loud Records CEO and co-founder Seth England reposted the message on his Story, adding: “Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false.

“Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction,” he continued, per PageSix.

Morgan Wallen (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

In a statement sent to The Independent, England pointed to BEST Crowd Management’s statement, adding: “Morgan cancelled Sunday’s show at Oxford because he lost his voice. He is on vocal rest per his doctor’s orders and he’s doing everything he can to be back at 100%.”

After the failed concert, one woman took to Facebook to share a full itemised list of everything she wants to have refunded by the country artist.

The list includes a $560 hotel bill, her outfit ($120), her husband’s outfit ($218), a meal at the Oxford Grillhouse in Mississippi ($235) and more.

Another fan went a step further and filed a lawsuit against the singer, which was voluntarily dismissed on Tuesday.

However, the concertgoer’s attorneys said they plan to refile as a class action to “seek compensation on behalf of all those affected, not just one person”.

On Monday, Wallen issued a statement about the cancellation, writing: “After last night’s show, I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better.

“I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to not deliver it before showtime, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.

“All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Wallen previously courted controversy in 2021 when he was caught on camera outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur.

He apologised at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.