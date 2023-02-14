Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morrissey has claimed Capitol Records is prioritising Sam Smith’s “satanism” over the promotion of his new album Bonfire Of Teenagers.

Under a blog post titled “Bonfire Of Teenagers, RIP,” the 63-year-old English singer wrote on his website: “Capitol Records proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual Bonfire of Teenagers to be their biggest threat and they will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so.”

Last week, Morrissey said he’s starting to believe that Capitol Records signed his forthcoming record so that they could “sabotage it”, according to a new statement on his website.

The Smiths’ former singer also thinks that he is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.

“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album Bonfire of Teenagers. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album,” the site claims.

“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been no mention of Morrissey on Capitol’s website or on their Artists roster.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Capitol Records for comment.

Morrissey’s latest statement comes after Smith and Kim Petras’s Grammys performance came under fire from a host of US conservatives.

On Sunday (5 February), Smith and Petras, both 30, performed a live rendition of their award-winning single “Unholy”.

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

During the performance, the stage was lit up with red lighting and pyrotechnics while dancers performed in metal cages. Smith was seen wearing a hat with horns.

Soon after the live telecast, conspiracy theorists and conservatives expressed fears that Smith and Petras’s performance at the Grammy Awards was a part of a “satanic ritual”.

Elon Musk also commented on Smith and Petras’s performance, calling it “end of days vibes”.

“If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about,” he wrote in a tweet.

Morrissey originally announced his forthcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers in May 2021 – due for release through BMG records – but after the label dropped him, Capitol Records took over.

In December, Morrissey announced his disassociation from Capitol Records, alongside a statement that Miley Cyrus wanted her vocals removed from one of the tracks.