Morrissey is starting to ‘believe’ Capitol Records signed his album to ‘sabotage it’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Morrissey says he’s starting to believe that Capitol Records signed his forthcoming record so that they could “sabotage it”, according to a new statement on his website.

The Smiths’ former singer also thinks that he is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.

On his website Messages from Morrissey, a statement reads: Morrissey is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.

“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album Bonfire of Teenagers. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album,” the site claims.

“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been no mention of Morrissey on Capitol’s website or on their Artists roster.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Capitol Records for comment.

The statement continues: “Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.”

The page then links to an article entitled “Why An Unsigned Morrissey Proves A Lack Of True Diversity In Music”, written by Fiona Dodwell.

In the piece, Dodwell claims: “He has been continuously criticised and crucified in the press for being frank and outspoken.”

In December Morrissey announced his voluntary parting with Capitol (AFP via Getty Images)

“Seen in this light, it seems being ‘diverse’ nowadays really means to conform – or face being rejected. ‘You can be diverse, but only this way, not that way,’ the small print seems to say,” she added.

Morrissey originally announced his forthcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers in May 2021 – due for release through BMG records – but after the label dropped him, Capitol Records took over.

In December, Morrissey announced his dissociation from Capitol Records, alongside a statement that Miley Cyrus wanted her vocals removed from one of the tracks.

“Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles),” read the statement at the time.