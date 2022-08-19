Jump to content
Mötley Crüe fan injured after falling from stadium’s upper level at Indianapolis concert

The fan was ‘intoxicated’, police said

Peony Hirwani
Friday 19 August 2022 11:10
Comments

A Mötley Crüe fan was injured after falling from the upper level of Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (16 August), during the heavy metal band’s headline show in the city.

According to the police, an “intoxicated” man “stumbled over the railing” around 30 minutes into Mötley Crüe’s set at 10pm.

Soon after that, he was taken to the nearby Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Samone Burris said the man was found “awake and breathing” when paramedics reached him, adding that “​​the adult male was extremely intoxicated and leaned over the railing, at which point he fell”.

Lucas Oil Stadium’s representative Monica Whitfield Brase also issued her own statement about the incident, saying: “At this time we do not believe other guests or employees in the stadium were involved in the incident.”

Mötley Crüe is touring around North America for the remainder of the summer.

They’ve got shows left in San Antonio, Arlington, Pheonix, Inglewood, San Diego, and Seattle in August before they head to Canada for four more shows in September.

