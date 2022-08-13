Tommy Lee posts full-frontal nude photo on Instagram

Tommy Lee shocked his social media followers after uploading a full-frontal nude photo on Instagram.

The Mötley Crue drummer shared the post on his page on Thursday 11 August, captioning it: “Ooooopppsss.”

In the selfie, he was completely naked with his penis in full view.

The photo later vanished from Lee’s account but remains unclear whether it was removed or he deleted it.

Mr Lee was recently the focus of Pam & Tommy, a series that told the story of his relationship with Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

