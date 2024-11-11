Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Raye were among the top winners at the MTV EMAs this year, a ceremony that saw an emotional tribute from host Rita Ora for Liam Payne, almost a month after the One Direction star’s death in Argentina.

The 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards show was held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on 10 November and featured performances from Tyla, Raye, Shawn Mendes, and Benson Boone.

Ora, who collaborated with Payne on the 2018 hit single “For You”, made a heartfelt tribute to Payne: “I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us. We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of you at home and everybody in here tonight.

“Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. And, you know, there were so many ways that we were talking about honouring him, and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on the world.”

Ora’s speech was followed by a video tribute that featured photos of Payne, set to the One Direction song “Night Changes”.

Swift, who earned seven nominations, took home four awards for best artist, live act, US artist, and best video for “Fortnight”. This makes her the first musician to have won best artist three times in the 30-year history of the EMAs.

“I am coming to you from the Eras tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards. The fact that you have honoured the tour [and] everything that’s happened with the album this year, the video, it’s just unbelievable,” Swift said via video link as she gears up for her Eras Tour in Canada this week.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift became the first musician to win best artist three times in the 30-year history of the EMAs ( Getty )

“I have to say thank you so much to Post Malone for being the most amazing co-star possible,” she added to celebrate her duet with the US rapper “Fortnight’s” win.

Two-time best artist winner Shawn Mendes won the best Canadian artist this year.

London-born pop singer Raye, who won this year’s Brit Award for Songwriter of the Year in March, won the best UK artist, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher picked up the best rock artist, while Calvin Harris won the best electronic artist award.

open image in gallery Raye performs at the MTV EMAs 2024 ( Getty )

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” won the best song award, edging out Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather”, and Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em”.

South African musician Tyla picked up three wins for best R&B, best Afrobeats, and best African artist, and also performed a medley of her hit songs “Push 2 Start” and “Water”.

“Literally, all the nominees, they are insane,” she said, accepting her award for best afrobeats. “They have taken Afrobeats so far and I’m so honoured to be winning this award…Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music, so thank you so much to Afrobeats.”

Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, who performed a medley of his greatest hits like “Break Ya Neck”, “Look at Me Now”, “Pass The Courvoisier”, and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See”, took home the 2024 Global Icon Award.

In his acceptance speech, he said: “Thirty-four years of professionally recording, this is the first time I’m getting an award from MTV. And it feels f****** incredible.”

open image in gallery Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes won the 2024 Global Icon Award ( Getty )

In an interview before the ceremony, he revealed his connection to northwest England, saying he spent two summers with his aunt Velma in Morecambe when younger. “I went to school, went to karate school, and we illegally went to clubs, breakdancing to make a little money, and it was fun,” he told the BBC.

UK duo Pet Shop Boys took home the Pop Pioneer award to celebrate their four decades in the music industry, and performed with local orchestra Manchester Camerata.

open image in gallery Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae from Le Sserafim at the MTV EMAs 2024 ( Getty Image )

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim performed their songs “Chasing Lightning” and “CRAZY”, marking their first live show in the UK.

They also took home the best push award.

Blackpink’s Lisa won the best collaboration award for “New Woman” featuring Rosalía as well as the award for biggest fans. BTS’s Jimin won the best k-pop award and boy group Seventeen won the best group.