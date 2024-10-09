Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Small business Fazit Beauty has seen a skyrocket in sales courtesy of Taylor Swift’s glitter freckles, which she wore to Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

While attending the Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7, Swift entered Arrowhead Stadium with gold glitter freckles on her cheekbones and nose. The co-founder of Fazit Beauty, Aliett Buttleman, took to TikTok later that evening to share her reaction to Swift wearing her brand’s glitter spray.

In the video, Buttleman was on her phone and laughing, as she wiped the tears from her eyes. “When you find out Taylor Swift is wearing your glitter freckle brand at the Chiefs game,” the text over the video read.

Buttleman, who founded the company alongside Nina LaBruna, went on to share another video to express her excitement over the moment. After gushing about the support she’s had from friends and family, she explained how Swift’s decision to wear the glitter freckles was such a pivotal moment in her business career.

“Taylor Swift, of like any person, to be wearing my products at the Chiefs games. Like right before her tour,” she said, noting how Swift returns to her record-breaking Eras tour later this month. “I literally couldn’t dream of a more amazing day of my career.”

With tears in her eyes, Buttleman thanked all of her followers and customers for all the praise, including the “kind words” in the comments of her videos. “Women supporting other women. I’m in my twenties, and the love I’m feeling is insane,” she said, while wiping her tears. “This is a day that I’m literally never going to forget.”

She later shared a video of her office, which had a machine with a slew of papers coming out of it, revealing all the orders she was preparing to send out. “When Taylor Swift amplifies your small biz overnight and sales go up 2,500 percent in 13 hours,” the text over the video read.

Buttman also addressed how fans have asked her how she knew that Swift bought the glitter freckles from her brand. “When you’re the founder and you put your love, your heart, your sweat and tears into building a product, you can identify that’s your baby,” she said in a separate TikTok video.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 7 ( Getty Images )

She then explained that earlier this year, she’d sent a few of her makeup patches to Swift’s makeup artist, Lorrie Turk. However, she noted that since “nothing happened” after sending those patches, she’s “not sure” if that’s entirely how the singer found her product.

On its website, Fazit Beauty sells a range of glitter freckle makeup patches, which come in gold and silver. The brand also sells stardust speckles makeup patches in rose gold, blue, orange, red, and purple. Each set of glitter freckles, which comes with six patches, retails for $16.

The Independent has contacted Fazit Beauty for comment.

During the Chiefs game on Monday, Swift paired her glitter freckles with all-gold jewelry, including a necklace, bracelets, and earrings. She also wore a black and gray plaid dress with red stripes – representing the Chiefs’ colors – and thigh-high black leather boots. The “Anti-Hero” singer completed her look with her signature red lipstick and a black purse, with her hair in a ponytail.

Swift’s return to Arrowhead Stadium came after she missed two of her boyfriend’s recent away games. She’s currently on a two-month hiatus from her busy tour schedule, as she’s set to return to the stage on October 18 in Miami, Florida. The Grammy winner’s Eras Tour will officially come to an end this year, with her final show on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.