Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
A newly obtained autopsy report confirms prior announcements of how country singer died
An autopsy report has confirmed Naomi Judd’s cause of death, four months after her passing.
The country musician died in April at the age of 76, one day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Previously, her daughter Ashley Judd said that she died by suicide having sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at home in Tennessee. She urged people to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) if they need help.
Contact details for similar organisations in the UK and elsewhere for people who may be struggling can be found at the bottom of this page.
On Friday (26 August), the Associated Press obtained a report that confirmed the family’s statement.
“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe," a statement from the family released on Friday read.
“She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”
The autopsy, which is considered a public record in Tennessee, showed several prescription drugs in Judd's system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.
Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd scored 14 number-one songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.