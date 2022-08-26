Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An autopsy report has confirmed Naomi Judd’s cause of death, four months after her passing.

The country musician died in April at the age of 76, one day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Previously, her daughter Ashley Judd said that she died by suicide having sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at home in Tennessee. She urged people to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) if they need help.

Contact details for similar organisations in the UK and elsewhere for people who may be struggling can be found at the bottom of this page.

On Friday (26 August), the Associated Press obtained a report that confirmed the family’s statement.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe," a statement from the family released on Friday read.

“She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

The autopsy, which is considered a public record in Tennessee, showed several prescription drugs in Judd's system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd scored 14 number-one songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

