Pink Floyd ‘set to make £400 million’ from the sale of their back catalogue
The deal will include the bands’ songs and master copy recordings
Roger Waters says David Gilmour ‘thinks he owns Pink Floyd’
Pink Floyd are set to make an estimated £400m from the sale of their back catalogue.
It has been reported that the American private equity group Blackstone is competing with other companies such as Sony, Warner, BMG and Primary Wave for Pink Floyd’s catalogue.
According to The Times, the deal and copyrights would also include the band’s songs and master copy recordings.
The publication also reports that the band is looking for £400m but said the deal could fall apart if it goes over that number.
Pink Floyd was founded in 1965 by Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright, joined in 1967 by singer and guitarist David Gilmour.
Initially, the band released two charting singles and celebrated the successful debut of their 1967 album The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.
Earlier this year, Pink Floyd released its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine.
The track, called “Hey Hey Rise Up”, features Pink Floyd members Gilmour and Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox.
“We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” Gilmour said of the new song.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies