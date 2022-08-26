Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shia LaBeouf has denied Olivia Wilde’s claim that he was fired from Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde, who directs and co-stars in the forthcoming psychological thriller, spoke about LaBeouf’s departure from the embattled project in an interview released earlier this week.

The controversial actor was originally meant to play Jack, the romantic partner of Florence Pugh’s character Alice, but was ultimately replaced by Harry Styles.

Wilde told Variety that she fired LaBeouf in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set, and claimed that his acting process “was not conducive to the ethos” that she demands in her productions.

However, LaBeouf has now denied this and sent screenshots of his email and text exchanges with Wilde to the publication, saying that he left of his own accord as he “couldn’t find time to rehearse” with the other actors.

“You and I both know the reasons for my exit,” he reportedly wrote to Wilde in an email, forwarded to Variety. “I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

As well as this, the publication reports that LaBeouf sent a video of Wilde apparently trying to convince LaBeouf to stay attached to the project, soon after he allegedly told her of his planned departure in August 2020.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Olivia Wilde for comment.