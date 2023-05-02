Nick Cave defends his attendance at King Charles’s coronation: ‘I’m not a monarchist’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Cave has defended himself against a fan who questioned his attendance at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

On Saturday (6 May), the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be crowned King of the United Kingdom, along with Camilla, Queen Consort.

Among the high-profile guests expected to attend the historic event include Australian singer Cave, who has justified his appearance by saying he holds “an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals”.

In the latest edition of his self-published Red Hand Files newsletter, where he answers fan-sent questions, the rocker received several hostile messages, questioning his supposed support of the monarchy.

“Why the f*** are you going to the King’s coronation?” one asked.

“I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter; what I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of your age. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest,” Cave wrote.

“I guess what I am trying to say is that, beyond the interminable but necessary debates about the abolition of the monarchy, I hold an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals – the strangeness of them, the deeply eccentric nature of the whole affair that so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself.”

Nick Cave and King Charles III (Getty Images)

He added: “I’m just drawn to that kind of thing – the bizarre, the uncanny, the stupefyingly spectacular, the awe-inspiring.”

Find out how to watch the coronation in the US here.