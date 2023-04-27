How to watch King Charles’s coronation on TV in the US

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is set to be officially crowned as King of the United Kingdom.

The monarch will be crowned King Charles III in a ceremony on Saturday 6 May, which will be marked by a special holiday weekend in Britain.

Thousands are expected to gather along the route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to watch Charles and Camilla as they ride past in horse-drawn carriages.

This, along with all proceedings, are due to be televised in full.

And thankfully, US viewers are in luck, as several major networks are expected to broadcast it live.

Beginning at 5am EST on Saturday, US cable viewers will be able to tune into ABC, CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasts to watch the historic event.

However, if you don’t pay for cable, you’ll be able to live stream it on DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

The King and the Queen Consort during a state banquet (PA) (PA Wire)

Following their return to The Mall, King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will appear on the balcony.

Confirmed attendees include Prince William and Princess Kate and their three children and Charles’s siblings: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and their respective children.

Camilla’s two children, Thomas and Laura, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, are also expected to attend.

Prince Harry has also confirmed his attendance, although Meghan Markle will not be joining. It was tweeted by their biographer that the coronation coincided with Archie’s birthday, and this “played a factor in the couple’s decision”.

On Sunday 7 May, there will be a Coronation Concert, featuring performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

ABC’s Good Morning America will provide live coverage of the concert, beginning at 3pm EST, while other major networks are expected to as well.

Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench. More acts will be announced soon.

To find out more about where you can watch the coronation in the UK, read here.