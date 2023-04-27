Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TV chat show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79.

For 27 years, from 1991 to 2018, the star presented The Jerry Springer Show, which was known for its outrageous guests who would often fight with one another as the audience chanted “Jerry! Jerry!”

Family spokesperson Jene Galvin said that Springer, real name Gerald, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He died at his home in Chicago.

Springer was also know for hosting America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008, and more recently fronting the show Judge Jerry.

Before his TV career, Springer worked in politics, and served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

Galvin told local Cincinnati news: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer was born in the London tube station of Highgate while it was being used as a shelter during the Second World War.

He grew up in East Finchley, with his parents moving the family to the US in 1949. When he was four, and embarked on a career in politics during the 1970s.

He considered running for the United States Senate in 2000 and 2004, but backed down each time due to negative associations with The Jerry Springer Show.

Jerry Springer on ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ (Getty Images)

The series struggled to get ratings in its early years, but producers decided to favour the selection of sensationalist guests who would often make the tabloids. The show went on to become one of the biggest TV hits of the decade.

Springer proudly embraced the show’s trashiness, calling it “the worst TV show of all time” at the start of each episode. He would end each episode by sharing his “final thought”.

Security guards were on hand to stop fights that would often break out. The show became so popular that Springer featured in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1919) for a scene in which Dr Evil (Mike Myers) and his son Scott (Seth Green) are guests on the series.

His follow-up show, the courtroom show Judge Jerry, ran for three seasons, and gave the host the chance to deploy his law school education.

Jerry Springer has died, aged 79 (Getty Images)

Springer appeared on UK TV severals times throughout his career. In 1999, he co-hosted several episodes of This Morning alongside Judy Finnigan, as well as The One Show from 2016 to 2018.

He launched a British talk show twice, once for ITV in 2000 and again for Channel 5 that same year.

The host also appeared on US reality shows Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer and, in 2008, was the subject of BBC documentary Who Do You Think You Are?.

During his episode, he found out his maternal grandmother and paternal grandmother were killed by the Nazis at concentration camps.

Springer was married once, to Micki Velton, from 1973 to 1994. He had one child.