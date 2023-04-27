Jerry Springer death – latest: Tributes pour in after family spokesperson announces TV host’s death
Broadcaster remembered as ‘irreplaceable’
Legendary US TV chat show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79.
For almost three decades, the star presented the raucous The Jerry Springer Show. The series was at its most popular in the late Nineties, when it competed with Oprah Winfrey’s show in the ratings battle.
Springer also hosted America’s Got Talent, and and the courtroom show Judge Jerry.
A family spokesperson said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.
“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”
Jerry Springer’s political career
The British-born American television host was best known for his flourishing career on screen, but before he became a key part of American entertainment, he was a politician.
Springer got his start as a political campaign adviser to Democratic US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy. Following Kennedy’s assassination in 1968, Springer began practising law at a Cincinnati law firm.
In 1970, he ran for Congress but lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Donald J Clancy.
Years later, he went on to serve as Cincinnati’s Mayor in 1977 for one year.
