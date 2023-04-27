✕ Close Jerry Springer on Donald Trump: Just pretend we're on a four-year break

Legendary US TV chat show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79.

For almost three decades, the star presented the raucous The Jerry Springer Show. The series was at its most popular in the late Nineties, when it competed with Oprah Winfrey’s show in the ratings battle.

Springer also hosted America’s Got Talent, and and the courtroom show Judge Jerry.

A family spokesperson said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

