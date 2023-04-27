Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682607834

Jerry Springer death – latest: Tributes pour in after family spokesperson announces TV host’s death

Broadcaster remembered as ‘irreplaceable’

Ellie Harrison,Inga Parkel
Thursday 27 April 2023 16:03
Comments
Jerry Springer on Donald Trump: Just pretend we're on a four-year break

Legendary US TV chat show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79.

For almost three decades, the star presented the raucous The Jerry Springer Show. The series was at its most popular in the late Nineties, when it competed with Oprah Winfrey’s show in the ratings battle.

Springer also hosted America’s Got Talent, and and the courtroom show Judge Jerry.

A family spokesperson said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Follow live updates as tributes flood in for the star...

1682607617

Jerry Springer’s political career

The British-born American television host was best known for his flourishing career on screen, but before he became a key part of American entertainment, he was a politician.

Springer got his start as a political campaign adviser to Democratic US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy. Following Kennedy’s assassination in 1968, Springer began practising law at a Cincinnati law firm.

Jerry Springer

(Getty)

In 1970, he ran for Congress but lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Donald J Clancy.

Years later, he went on to serve as Cincinnati’s Mayor in 1977 for one year.

Inga Parkel27 April 2023 16:00
1682607017

Journalist Yashar Ali remembers Jerry Springer as quintessential entertainment for Millennials

Inga Parkel27 April 2023 15:50
1682606717

NBC News’s Henry J Gomez celebrates Jerry Springer’s political career

Inga Parkel27 April 2023 15:45
1682606298

Springer dies aged 79

Star’s death was announced by a family spokesperson

Legendary TV host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

TV chat show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79.

Ellie Harrison27 April 2023 15:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in