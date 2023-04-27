Jerry Springer’s ‘classic’ Austin Powers cameo resurfaces following TV star’s death

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jerry Springer’s cameo in Austin Powers is being reshared after the TV star’s death.

The talk show host, who started out as a politician, became one of the biggest small screen personalities following the success of The Jerry Springer Show in the 1990s.

Throughout its time on the air, it became known for its outrageous guests who would often fight with one another as the audience chanted “Jerry! Jerry!”

Such was the impact of the show on popular culture that Springer cameoed in sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999.

He appeared in a scene that saw characters Dr Evil (Mike Myers), Frau Farbissiner (Mindy Sterlin) and their son Scott (Seth Green) appear as guests on Springer’s show for a segment titled: “My son is evil and wants to take over the world.”

The scene ends with Springer lampooning the fights his guests would regularly get into by ending up in a physical altercation with Dr Evil himself.

Speaking about the scene, director Jay Roach told The Independent for a restrospective of the film in 2019: “I wondered if Jerry would go for it because we’re clearly making fun of his circus act, He not only went for it, but he was fully enthusiastic and completely convincing when he started punching Mike. Having a break in style like that is really fun because it defies expectations.”

The scene has resurfaced on social media.

“Jerry Springer was so big they put him in an Austin Powers movie, like that man’s peak was huge,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Dr Evil going on Jerry Springer in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is one of the funniest movie scenes of all time.”

An additional fan wrote: “RIP TO THE KING JERRY SPRINGER BEST CAMEO IN ALL OF AUSTIN POWERS.”