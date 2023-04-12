How to watch King Charles’s coronation on TV in the UK

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles is set to be officially crowned as king.

The monarch will be crowned King Charles III in a ceremony on Saturday 6 May, which comes during a special Bank Holiday weekend.

Thousands are expected to gather on the route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, with procedings also set to be televised in full.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the coronation on TV...

A live broadcast of ceremonial events will air on the BBC throughout the day, including the procession to the Abbey, the coronation itself, and the journey back to Buckingham Palace.

Following their return to The Mall, King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will appear on the balcony.

Coverage will lead on BBC One, with BBC Two airing signed coverage of the ceremony.

Via the red button, there will also be coverage for those who are blind or partially sighted.

Among the presenters lined up for the event are Kirsty Young, who will be speaking from a studio near Buckingham Palace, JJ Chalmers, Huw Edwards, who will provide commentary during the Abbey section of the event, Sophie Raworth.

King Charles III has inherited the crown from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (Getty Images)

Clare Balding will also offer commentary during the ceremonial route, and Anita Rani will present from among the crowds.

David Dimbleby has reportedly turned down an offer to host coverage during the event for the BBC.

The coronation will also be shown on other broadcasters, with ITV and Sky set to provide extensive live coverage of the event.

On Sunday 7 May, there will be a Coronation Concert, which will air on the BBC.