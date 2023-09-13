Nick Jonas asks fans to stop throwing objects on stage during live shows

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Jonas was filmed pleading with fans to stop hurling items on stage during his band’s show in Sacramento, California, this week.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, the 30-year-old singer can be seen ducking from bracelets thrown in his direction by fans during the Jonas Brothers concert Monday (11 September).

In the clip, Jonas was performing the band’s song “Rollercoaster” when a few bracelets are thrown at him onstage.

The singer tries catching a couple of bracelets before his expression changes and he tells fans to “stop”, holding his hands up for emphasis.

Jonas isn’t the first artist to condemn his fans for throwing items on stage.

Earlier this year, Charlie Puth called out members of his audience for throwing items on stage during live shows on a post on social media.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end,” the pop singer wrote on X/Twitter in June this year.

The singer also pointed out other recent incidents where artists such as Bebe Rexha and Pink had been pelted with random objects.

“It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous,” Puth wrote. “Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

Earlier this year, Bebe Rexha was struck in the head with a phone during a show in New York, after which she suffered a black eye.

Then in June, Pink was shocked when a fan threw a bag containing their mother’s ashes on the stage, while she performed in London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival.

Most recently, rapper Drake was also bombarded with a phone thrown on stage during his performance in Chicago.

In July, during his It’s All a Blur tour stop in Chicago, a fan flung a phone at the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper while he performed a rendition of the song “So Anxious”.

In the same month, Adele addressed the issue during her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency saying that audiences had forgotten “show etiquette” as she jokingly “dared” fans to throw items at her.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment and just throwing s*** on stage?” Adele asked the crowd.

“Have you seen that? I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you.”