Noel Gallagher has branded Boris Johnson a “f***ing idiot” over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Oasis musician hit out at the prime minister in a new interview with The New Cue.

“Boris Johnson has proved himself not to be the f***ing man in the crisis. Number one, getting it for a start – you f***ing idiot,” said Gallagher.

“Right at the start of it, he’s out of the game for three months. Hang on a minute, where is the f***ing idiot who’s paid to make the rules? Oh he’s in bed because he’s ill. Fat c***.”

In April last year, Johnson tested positive for coronavirus and spent seven nights in St Thomas’s hospital and was taken to his country retreat, Chequers, to recover.

Last week, the Gallagher revealed that he had received his first Covid-19 vaccine.

He told Radio Times that his doctor said he would be a “fool” not to get the vaccine after initially declining it.

In the same interview, Gallagher criticised people and celebrities for encouraging the public to have the injection, stating it is “a human right to decline it”.