Noel Gallagher jokes he was cause of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged split

Noel Gallagher has joked that he was the catalyst for Taylor Swift’s alleged split from Matty Healy.

Swift, who is currently performing across the US as part of her Eras tour, reportedly dated The 1975 frontman following her split from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

While neither musician ever confirmed the relationship, new reports emerged last week claiming that they have since broken up.

Appearing on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Oasis musician Gallagher joked that Healy and Swift’s relationship had come to an end due to his own feud with Healy, who Gallagher recently called a “slack-jawed f***wit”.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your f***ing nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are f***ing through,’” he quipped. “And he couldn’t help it.

“And Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this s*** because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not fucking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go’… Serves him right!”

In the reports of Swift and Healy’s reported split, it was said that the pair had broken up after realising they were “not really compatible with each other”.

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source said.

Swift and Healy are said to have split (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Many Swift fans had voiced their complex feelings over her rumoured relationship with Healy, who has been criticised for his controversial comments.

In February, the “Chocolate” singer sparked backlash after appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, where he seemed to make derogatory remarks about women and mocked the American rapper, Ice Spice.

Fans had encouraged Swift to address Healy’s past controversies with the hashtag #SpeakUpNow on Twitter.